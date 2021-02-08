Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.85.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.81.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

