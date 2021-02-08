Raymond James Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $187.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,746. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 991.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

