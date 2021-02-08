Raymond James Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $420.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $336.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.64.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $359.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.