Ravencoin Classic Trading 33.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $63,244.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00171324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00059330 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00209180 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,064,400,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

