RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €460.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €524.82 ($617.43).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €764.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €665.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.