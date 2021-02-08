Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $46.62 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00024555 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $9.39 million and $46.62 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 154.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00052302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00175682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00060272 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

