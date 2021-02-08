Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Rafael alerts:

This table compares Rafael and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99% Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43%

33.6% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rafael and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 93.65 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.43 $46.75 million $2.46 7.01

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

Retail Value beats Rafael on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.