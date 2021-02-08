Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

