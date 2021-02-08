QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QNST. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,668 shares of company stock worth $4,261,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.