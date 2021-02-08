QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

