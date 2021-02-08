QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.36. 281,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.