Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

