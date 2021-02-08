Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

CMI opened at $229.63 on Monday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

