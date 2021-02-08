Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

