Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

SNA opened at $184.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.66. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.