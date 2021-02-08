Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,035.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004473 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $313,748.80 and approximately $10,035.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00171324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00059330 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00209180 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

