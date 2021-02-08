Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market cap of $185,490.55 and approximately $10,329.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00052302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00175682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00060272 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200467 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,759,179 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

Buying and Selling Pyrk

