Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Hits $424,082.62

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $424,082.62 and $229.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.01159615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.36 or 0.05949752 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

