Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

