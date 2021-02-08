ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $3.79 million and $109,460.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00173812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00212914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067588 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

