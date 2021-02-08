Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2,617 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.