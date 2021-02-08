Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $129.20 on Friday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.