Project Pai (PAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $187,675.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $187,675.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00120516 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,408,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,715,577 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

