Proequities Inc. Sells 8,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

