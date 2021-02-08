Proequities Inc. Sells 20,780 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $182.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.21. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

