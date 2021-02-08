Proequities Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $89.44 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

