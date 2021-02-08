Proequities Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

