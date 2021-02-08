Proequities Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proequities Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

