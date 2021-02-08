Proequities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Proequities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $298.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

