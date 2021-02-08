Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

