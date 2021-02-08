Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,916,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $239.87. 82,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.