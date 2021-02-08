Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.02. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

