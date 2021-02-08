Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,905 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brightworth raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 86,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.93. 256,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

