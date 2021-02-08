Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.71. 10,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -192.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

