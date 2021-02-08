Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) to Issue $0.14 Annual Dividend

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Prime Meridian stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.91. Prime Meridian has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

