Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (PD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) to post earnings of C($2.90) per share for the quarter.

TSE PD opened at C$30.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$39.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

