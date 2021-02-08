PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of PPL worth $93,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

