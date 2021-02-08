Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $69.21 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.