Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,102,000.

VGIT stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

