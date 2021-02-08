Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 25,847 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

