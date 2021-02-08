Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,340 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.