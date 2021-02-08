Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $35,394.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00302519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003014 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $810.96 or 0.02096201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,187,608 coins and its circulating supply is 424,927,172 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

