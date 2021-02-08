PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

