Photon (PHO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $135.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Photon has a market capitalization of $62,589.98 and approximately $135.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44,598.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.52 or 0.03830881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00369125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.01067297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00425761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00358951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00216088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,136,862,914 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

