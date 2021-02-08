PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $143,110.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00052302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00175682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00060272 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200467 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

