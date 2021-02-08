Philippine Metals (CVE:PHI) Shares Down 17.6%

Philippine Metals Inc. (CVE:PHI)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 151,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 59,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.17.

Philippine Metals Company Profile (CVE:PHI)

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and the Philippines. It focuses on copper and gold deposits. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

