Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 1,812,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,676,750. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

