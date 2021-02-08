Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.73

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 204517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

