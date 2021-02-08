Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $154.25 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00018324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063972 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232150 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

