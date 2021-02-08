Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.